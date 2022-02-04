Roja’s rivals getting prominence in YSRCP!

YSRCP firebrand leader, actress and Nagari MLA Roja has been encountering a shock after shock in YSRCP.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been dealing big blows to Roja without citing any reasons since June 2021.

What is more disturbing for Roja is that her rivals in her own Nagari constituency are getting priority over her.

With this, Roja is reportedly spending sleepless nights unable to understand the mind and moves of Jagan.

Former Nagari municipal chairperson KG Kumar, who is the bitter rival of Roja, secured Eediga caste corporation chairperson post to his wife Shanthi.

In Nindra mandal parishad elections, Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy who gave tought fight to Roja’s camp, secured chairperson post of Srisailam Temple Board.

Roja was shocked to know that Jagan appointed Chakrapani Reddy as chairperson of the prestigious temple board in AP.

Roja’s rivals are giving a tough fight to her in five mandals in her Nagari constituency by securing nominated posts from YSRCP top leadership.

Roja’s bad time in YSRCP started in July 2021 when Jagan dropped him as APIIC chairperson. Since then, she is just continuing as MLA.

Jagan nominated Mettu Govinda Reddy as APIIC chairman in her place. At that time, it was told that Roja would get a cabinet berth which did not happen to date.