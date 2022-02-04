Will there be another notification for more districts in AP

Will more districts be formed in Andhra Pradesh? This is the question that is being asked in the political circles of the state these days. As of now, AP has 13 districts. The latest notification of the AP Government has proposed another 13 districts. Thus, there is one district for every parliamentary constituency. Only Manyam and Araku are part of one lok Sabha seat.

Ever since the notification for the proposed districts is issued, there are demands for more districts. Interestingly, most of these demands are from the Rayalaseema region. For instance, Rajampet wants a district with Rajampet as the district headquarters. The people of Rajampet region are opposed to their inclusion in the Annamayya district, with Rayachoti as the district headquarters.

Similarly, the demand for Madanapalle district has been a very old one. The locals have for long been demanding that this border region be carved out into a separate district with Madanapalle town as the headquarters town. Similarly, there are demands for Adoni and Guntakal in Anantapur have for long been demanding recognition.

In fact Adoni, Yemmiganur, Kodumuru, Prattikonda and adjoining regions frequently suffer drought and have similar problems. They feel there should be a separate district for them with Adoni as headquarters. Similar dieands exist in Palakonda of Srikakulam district. Sources say that it is likely that Jagan may bow to these demands and it is likely that there could be another notification to address these demands.