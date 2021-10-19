Romantic Trailer: A Violent Love Story

Romantic is the second film of Akash Puri as the lead actor and Ketika Sharma is the leading lady. Anil Paduri directed the romantic entertainer that is shot mostly in Goa. Ramya Krishna will be seen in another important role. Rebelstar Prabhas released the trailer of Romantic and it looks like an intense love story. Romantic sounds like Puri Jagannadh’s template film with some hard-hitting characterizations. Akash and Ketika are good on screen.

Romantic is a film that is high on romance and will bring the youth to the theatres. The music and cinematography work are decent. Akash plays a careless youngster and Ramya Krishna will be seen as a cop. Ketika Sharma’s glamour is the major attraction for the film. Puri Jagannadh himself produced Romantic and the film is hitting the screens on October 29th.