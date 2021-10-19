This constituency as the worst form of groupism in YSRCP

Group fights and factionalism… these seem to be the order of the day in the ruling YSRCP these days. In almost every assembly constituency, there are groups within the party and one is trying to pull down the other. But, the worst kind of groupism in YSRCP is in a constituency where it could not win. Yes, Razole in East Godavari, where the party lost to the Jana Sena where the group fights are most intense.

In fact, Razole is the only constituency where Jana Sena had won in 2019 elections. But, soon, Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad joined the YSRCP and began working his way in the party. The YSRCP loyalists have fiercely opposed his entry and have since been fighting pitched battles with his group. As a result, the rival groups are involved in a competition to outdo one another. The disputes have now reached Tadepalli and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seized of the issue.

In Razole, the groups led by MLA Rapaka, YSRCP constituency incharge Pedapati Ammaji and former incharge Bontu Rajeswara Rao are holding programmes separately. Each is trying to outwit the other. There is also great anger and dissatisfaction over Rapaka giving all the nominated and party posts to only his followers. He is trying to keep away the other groups.

The loyal YSRCP workers and the leaders are unhappy at the way factionalism is destroying the good will that the party has in Razole. They have taken the issue to the notice of chief minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.