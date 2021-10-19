KTR out, what about KCR in Huzurabad?

It has now become clear that TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao will not campaign in Huzurabad bypoll campaign

This was revealed by KTR himself on Tuesday (today) at a meeting in Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters.

KTR is among the 20-star campaigners who were listed by TRS for the Huzurabad bypoll campaigning.

KTR even cast doubts on his father, TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR’s public meeting in Huzurabad.

While KCR himself told party leaders in the meeting held at the same Telangana Bhavan on Sunday last that he will participate in Huzurabad bypoll campaigning on October 26 or 27, KTR made a contradictory statement to today Telangana Bhavan saying nothing has been finalised as yet on KCR’s public meeting.

KCR is also one of the star campaigners listed by TRS for Huzurabad bypoll.

With KTR opting out of Huzurabad and uncertainty prevailing over KCR’s public meeting, opposition parties say that both the leaders fled away from electoral battlefield after realising that TRS has no chance to win Huzurabad bypoll and by avoiding campaigning they can at least save their face after results are out saying that they did not campaign and had they campaigned the result would have been different.