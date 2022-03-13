Roshann, Vyjayanthi Movies Film Announced

It’s young hero Roshann’s birthday today. On the special occasion, announcement of his next movie is made. He will be joining hands with National Award winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham for a film to be made under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas banners.

“We are delighted to announce our Production No.9 with #Roshann, Directed by National Award Winning Director @PradeepAdvaitam . Wishing ‘Roshann’ a very Happy Birthday. @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms ,” announced the makers.

The announcement poster presents Roshann in a different avatar. The poster indeed hints it is a period film with a different backdrop. The statement on the poster reads: “Troops March into Hyderabad.”

