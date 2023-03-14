Roshann, Vyjayanthi Movies Film Titled Champion

It’s young hero Roshann’s birthday today. On the special occasion, the title of his new movie has been proclaimed. Champion is the title and we can see a football with wings on it on the title logo.

Rohann looks princely in the title poster with magnetism in his eyes. He is seen with long hair and sports a beard. We can also see the map of India in the poster. National Award winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham is helming the film being made under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas banners.

The announcement poster presents Roshann in a different avatar. The poster indeed hints it is a period film with a different backdrop. The technical team includes Mickey J Meyer providing the music, while Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti handles the cinematography.