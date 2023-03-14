Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is testing his luck in Hindi with the remake of Chatrapathi. The film’s shoot was wrapped up long ago but there are not many updates about the project or the film’s release. There were speculations that the film will head for a direct digital release. The makers have now decided to release the film on May 5th across the globe. There is a big task ahead for Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The actor has to promote the film aggressively across the country in the coming days.

The makers also have to spend a bomb on the film’s promotions. The title of the film will be announced very soon. VV Vinayak is the director of this big-budget attempt. Pen Studios produced the remake of Chatrapathi and most of the shoot happened in Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is gearing up to shoot for his next film which will be directed by Sagar Chandra. 14 Reels Plus are the producers.