Summer 2023 Release Chart

The summer season is arriving soon and there are no big films releasing this year. Several young actors are testing their luck during the holiday season and the summer 2023 is jam-packed with releases already. The season starts with Nani’s Dasara on March 30th and the film will have a pan-Indian release. There would be 20 films releasing in this season. Here is the updated release chart for summer 2023:
March:
30th: Dasara
April:
7th: Ravanasura, Meter and Ahimsa
14th: Shaakuntalam, Spy and Bichagadu 2
21st: Virupaksha and Nenu Student Sir
28th: Agent
May:
5th: Rama Banam and Ugram
12th: Custody and Hanu Man
18th: Anni Manchi Sakunamule
19th: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Bedurulanka
26th: to be updated