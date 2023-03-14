Summer 2023 Release Chart

The summer season is arriving soon and there are no big films releasing this year. Several young actors are testing their luck during the holiday season and the summer 2023 is jam-packed with releases already. The season starts with Nani’s Dasara on March 30th and the film will have a pan-Indian release. There would be 20 films releasing in this season. Here is the updated release chart for summer 2023:

March:

30th: Dasara

April:

7th: Ravanasura, Meter and Ahimsa

14th: Shaakuntalam, Spy and Bichagadu 2

21st: Virupaksha and Nenu Student Sir

28th: Agent

May:

5th: Rama Banam and Ugram

12th: Custody and Hanu Man

18th: Anni Manchi Sakunamule

19th: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Bedurulanka

26th: to be updated