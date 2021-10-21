Rowdy Boys gears up for grand release on November 19

Rowdy Boys, which has already created a buzz among audience, will have a theatrical release on November 19. The makers have released a special poster which shows Ashish Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran sharing an intimate moment.

This comes at a time when Preme Akasam song from Rowdy Boys, which was released by ‘Rowdy Boy’ Vijay Devarakonda, went on to become a super hit and the chemistry between the lead pair emerging the talking point.

Veteran producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy is making his acting debut with Rowdy Boys. The makers of the movie, who are happy with the response evoked by the teaser, are planning to release the film in theatres soon.

Tipped to be a ‘youthful entertainer with a whirlwind of emotions’, the film is directed by Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti.