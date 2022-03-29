RRR holds excellent on First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

RRR 4 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has an excellent first Monday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 17.50 Cr. The collections on the first Monday are 55 percent of the first Sunday which is an extraordinary hold. The total distributor share of the film now stands at 154.30 Cr. Tickets rates for the film have come down in the Nizam area and a few other centres in A.P compared to Sunday. The film still has a long way to the breakeven and needs to do very good business till the end of the second Sunday. Nizam area has the best recovery rate till now.

Area 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr