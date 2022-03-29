RRR holds excellent on First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has an excellent first Monday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 17.50 Cr. The collections on the first Monday are 55 percent of the first Sunday which is an extraordinary hold. The total distributor share of the film now stands at 154.30 Cr. Tickets rates for the film have come down in the Nizam area and a few other centres in A.P compared to Sunday. The film still has a long way to the breakeven and needs to do very good business till the end of the second Sunday. Nizam area has the best recovery rate till now.

Area4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

