Vishwak Sen’s Interesting Avatar In Mukhachitram

Touted to be an intense action drama, Mukhachitram, featuring Vikas Vasistha, Priya Vadlamani, and Chaitanya Rao garnered attention with its good teaser.

The teaser implied that the film is an actioner with a love drama backdrop.

But the makers have thrown a big surprise now by announcing that young Telugu actor, Vishwak Sen is playing an important role in the film.

The related announcement poster shows Vishwak in a lawyer avatar and he looks dapper in the same. He apparently plays a pivotal role in the film. Vishwak’s addition adds to the hype on the film. His dynamic presence might add to the excitement on the film. It will also boost the box office prospects of the film.

It has to be seen how Vishwak’s character has been blended into the film, which is directed by Gangadhar. The story is provided by Sandeep, who previously rolled out Color Photo.