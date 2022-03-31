RRR 6 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a decent first Wednesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 9.35 cr taking 6 days total to 177.20 Cr. The drop is 30 percent from Tuesday which is a bit more than the usual drop. Too many screens are playing the film and that is resulting in a further lesser share. It needs to bear the rentals today and may be even tomorrow as the demand will be huge for the film on Saturday (Ugadi festival) and Sunday.

Area6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

