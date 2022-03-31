RRR 6 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a decent first Wednesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 9.35 cr taking 6 days total to 177.20 Cr. The drop is 30 percent from Tuesday which is a bit more than the usual drop. Too many screens are playing the film and that is resulting in a further lesser share. It needs to bear the rentals today and may be even tomorrow as the demand will be huge for the film on Saturday (Ugadi festival) and Sunday.

Area 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr