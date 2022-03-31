RRR 6 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a decent first Wednesday as the film has collected a distributor share of 9.35 cr taking 6 days total to 177.20 Cr. The drop is 30 percent from Tuesday which is a bit more than the usual drop. Too many screens are playing the film and that is resulting in a further lesser share. It needs to bear the rentals today and may be even tomorrow as the demand will be huge for the film on Saturday (Ugadi festival) and Sunday.
|Area
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|57 Cr (120 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|281.75 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr