Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao Grand Launch For Ugadi

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is making himself busy with multiple films and he is making sure every film is different from the other. Likewise, his next film Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic of infamous bandit in Stuartpuram.

The film’s grand launching event will take place on April 2nd, on the propitious occasion of Ugadi. The event will also be attended by several special guests, to make it more special. The film’s pre-look will also be launched on Ugadi.

The film will be directed by Vamsee, while Abhishek Agarwal will produce it on Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner. GV Prakash Kumar will provide soundtracks, while R Madhie will take care of camera department.