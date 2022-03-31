Ghani’s Non Theatricals Sold For Rs 25 Cr

Billed to be a professional boxing film, Ghani had Varun Tej in the lead role. The film is releasing on 8 April and the promotions are in full swing now.

As per the latest news, the non-theatrical rights of Ghani were sold for an impressive Rs 25 crores.

The satellite, digital, and the dubbing rights of the film were sold for the above mentioned amount and the makers are said to have recovered a chunk of the investment through the same.

Ghani is one of the very few proper professional boxing films in Telugu. Varun Tej underwent rigorous training for the same. He trained really hard for the boxer role in the film.

Ghani is directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati and produced by Allu Bobby and Siddhu Mudda.