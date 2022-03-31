Exclusive: Trivikram lines up two Biggies

Top director Trivikram scored his career’s biggest hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he will direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film that will commence shoot soon. With all the top actors lining up back-to-back films, top directors too are working on multiple scripts and are signing them. Trivikram met two top actors NTR and Allu Arjun recently to discuss about collaborating with them separately. Trivikram had a patch-up with NTR and the top actor is ready to work with Trivikram very soon.

Based on the current projects and the shooting schedules of the upcoming projects of NTR and Allu Arjun, Trivikram will take the final call on his next. For now, both Allu Arjun and Tarak are ready to work with Trivikram. The top director locked the scripts of both these projects for now. He is keen to complete the shoot and the post-production work of Mahesh Babu’s film before the end of 2022 and he will kick-start his next film next year. NTR has films with Koratala Siva, Prashanth Neel and Buchi Babu for now. He is in talks with Anil Ravipudi for a film.

Allu Arjun has Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule and he is in talks with Atlee and Boyapati Srinu. Trivikram is keen to work with these two top Tollywood actors very soon as per their availability. Things will be finalized in the coming months.