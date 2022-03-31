All eyes on Ambati, Alla as Jagan gets ready for cabinet revamp

As chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is almost done with the exercise to revamp his cabinet, all eyes on Ambati Rambabu and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. The two leaders, among others, have been loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy from the day one of his launching the party.

Ambati Rambabu has been the voice of the YSR Congress and represents the dominant Kapu community. He was one of the first spokespersons of the party in its initial days. He played a crucial role when the party contested the by-elections in 2012, where it had won 15 Assembly constituencies out of 18, besides the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

He was expected to be the member of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first cabinet in 2019, but could not make it due to the combinations. This time, a good number of the YSR Congress leaders predict that Ambati Rambabu would make it to the cabinet. However, the decision is in the hands of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Likewise, the candidature of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy is also doing rounds in the Tadepalli circles as one of the new faces to enter into the cabinet. He has been loyal to Jagan for several years and he is considered the giant killer by defeating TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Mangalagiri in 2019 elections.

A trusted lieutenant to Jagan, the Mangalagiri MLA was expected to be the minister in the first cabinet holding the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). But he could not make it to the cabinet in 2019. Later, it was widely said that Alla would be the chairman of the APCRDA, as he comes from the Amaravati area and knows everything about the capital issue. For reasons best known to Jagan himself, the Mangalagiri MLA could not make it even to the CRDA chairman post.

This time, it is said that Alla Ramakrishna Reddy will certainly make it to the cabinet as Jagan is in favour of increasing the representation for the Reddy community. His followers too are confident of seeing their leader in the cabinet. However, it is to be seen what Jagan has in his mind for his good friend, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.