Allu Arjun and Sukumar hike their fee for Pushpa: The Rule

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working on the sequel. The film’s shoot was planned to take place in March or April but it was pushed to a later date. The scriptwork of the film is happening at a faster pace and Allu Arjun is participating in the discussions. Pushpa: The Rise did exceptional business in North India which came as a surprise for everyone. Hence, the makers are now revising the budget of the sequel.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are demanding a hike in their paycheque for the project and the makers will have to agree for the same. Allu Arjun is also in plans to promote Pushpa: The Rule widely in North India before the release. He also wants his father Allu Aravind to involve in the financials of Pushpa: The Rule. The non-theatrical rights of Pushpa: The Rise are sold even before the shoot commenced. If they were sold before the release, the makers would have pocketed huge profits. Manish of Goldmines Telefilms made huge profits through the Hindi theatrical version.

The budgets are revised for the sequel and Sukumar is in plans to rope in known Bollywood faces for Pushpa: The Rule. A clarity on the budget, remunerations and other equations are expected in the next couple of months. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are not in a hurry for now and they are in plans to commence the shoot only after things are finalized. Pushpa: The Rule will head for a theatrical release in summer next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.