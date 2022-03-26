RRR AP/TS Day1 Collections – Sets a New Benchmark

RRR has set a new Benchmark in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 73 Cr. The film has broken existing records by a margin. Previously baahubali2 has collected 42.8 cr share and RRR has exceeded that with 30 Cr margin. The film has set new benchmarks like 50,60,70 Cr for opening day. Except east and west godavari’s the film has set records everywhere and the problem with those areas is basically hires. The film will definitely have an excellent weekend and it will be all down to the performance in Tuesday or Wednesday as Monday might still survive on the advances.

Area AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 7.08 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 4.18 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 73.05 Cr 213 Cr KA 50 Cr TN 45 Cr Kerala 10 Cr North 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr Total 488 Cr