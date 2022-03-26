RRR AP/TS Day1 Collections – Sets a New Benchmark

By
ramakrishna
-
0

RRR has set a new Benchmark in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 73 Cr. The film has broken existing records by a margin. Previously baahubali2 has collected 42.8 cr share and RRR has exceeded that with 30 Cr margin. The film has set new benchmarks like 50,60,70 Cr for opening day. Except east and west godavari’s the film has set records everywhere and the problem with those areas is basically hires. The film will definitely have an excellent weekend and it will be all down to the performance in Tuesday or Wednesday as Monday might still survive on the advances.

Area AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA7.08 Cr26 Cr
Guntur7.70 Cr18 Cr
East 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna 4.18 Cr14 Cr
Nellore3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 73.05 Cr213 Cr
KA50 Cr
TN45 Cr
Kerala10 Cr
North100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr
Total 488 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here