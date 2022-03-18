RRR Distributors opposing Early Premieres

The stage is set for RRR which is heading for the biggest ever release for an Indian film. Rajamouli planned special evening premieres all over a day before the release for Baahubali: The Conclusion and this worked out well for the film. Now similar plans are made for the release of RRR. There are talks that the film will have 6 PM and 9 PM premieres on March 24th. But the news is that some of the distributors are strongly opposing the move. As AP and Telangana granted permission for the fifth show, the distributors are in plans to start the shows from 6 AM on March 25th.

The final call would be taken by this weekend and the plans will be made accordingly. On the other side, the team of RRR is promoting the film widely across several cities. A grand event will take place this evening in Dubai and the team would be present. NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli are also giving interviews in various languages. RRR will also have a record release in overseas and the film will also have the largest ever release for an Indian film in IMAX.