Puneeth Rajkumar’s James off to a Sensational Start

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack and he passed away last year. His last film James released in theatres yesterday marking the late actor’s birthday. The Kannada theatres decided to screen no other film other than James and the film reported record openings in the state. Fans thronged to the theatres to pay their respect and show their love for Puneeth Rajkumar. His fans called James a celebration and the film reported positive reviews mostly.

The film released in 286 single screens and 180 multiplexes in Karnataka. Outside Karnataka, the film opened to low occupancy. In Telugu states, James got a grand release but the collections are limited. In Karnataka, James is expected to end up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career. The massy dialogues and the action episodes are the major highlights of the film. James will also have the advantage of the Holi weekend and will rake huge numbers.

The film is directed by Chethan Kumar. Priya Anand played the leading lady and Puneeth Rajkumar played the title role.