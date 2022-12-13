RRR emerges biggest Indian Film in Japan

By
Telugu360
-
0
RRR Worldwide closing collections

RRR has done the expected at the Japan Box-office as the film has surpassed Muthu (1995) release to emerge as the Biggest Indian film in Japan. The film is having an extraordinary run. It has grossed ¥403M ($2.93M USD / 24.23 Cr INR) , by the end of 8th weekend. The film is now getting nominations in the Hollywood annual awards like Golden Globes and this will boost up the run. This will go up further if the film gets nominated for Oscars.

Below is the week-wise breakup (Sat-Fri is considered as week in Japan for Box-office) :

Week1 ¥81.3M (8 days)
Week2 ¥72.2M
Week3¥65.4M
Week4¥45M
Week5¥50M
Week6¥48M
Week7¥41M(9days)
Total ¥403M

