RRR is having an excellent run in Japan – Emerges 3rd highest grossing Indian Film

RRR is having an excellent run in Japan with the film recording better footfalls passing each week. The film has collected ¥185M to date and is the third highest-grossing Indian film beating 3 Idiots. The film is expected to beat Baahubali2 in two more weeks and then the long-standing record of Muthu. An interesting fact is that ticket prices haven’t increased in the country for the past 30 years. So the ticket prices for RRR are the same as Muthu which was released 27 years back.

Below is the breakdown of the film :

Day 1-3 ¥44,350,300 4-10

¥65,683,350 11-17 ¥75,050,320 Total ¥185,083,970 ($1.258M)

Top3 Indian Films at Japan BO

Top 1 Muthu 400M Yen Top 2 Baahubali2 300M Yen Top 3 RRR 185M Yen (17 days)