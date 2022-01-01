RRR Postponed to a Later Date

This would be a terrible news for film lovers on the New Year’s eve. The most awaited film RRR is now postponed to a later date. After considering the pandemic situation in the nation, Rajamouli and his team decided to push the film’s release. Night curfews and restrictions are imposed in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu for now. Some other states are heading for a closure after the widespread of Omicron variant. Hence the makers decided to postpone the release of RRR.

An official word about the postponement is expected today. Rajamouli and his team promoted the film aggressively and the film is expected to open with a bang all over. There are talks that Rajamouli is considering a summer 2022 release for RRR. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris played the lead roles in RRR which is a periodic drama that is set in 1920s.