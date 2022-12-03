RRR set to emerge as the biggest Indian Film in Japan

RRR is rocking in Japan as the film is now set to become the biggest ever Indian film in the country. The film has so far collected ¥362M (2.7M or 22 Cr) and is set to beat Muthu which has collected ¥400M 27 years back. Interestingly the ticket prices in the country are same since 1995. Tollywood films are continuously collecting well in Japan as Baahubali2 collected ¥300M, Saaho ¥110M, Baabubali1 ¥75M. Muthu was one off film from the Kollywood as the other prestigious film like Robot/Enthiran haa collected a mere ¥33M. RRR is set to cross atleast ¥500M and thats a new benchmark for the Indian films.

Below is the week wise breakup (Sat-Fri is considered as week in Japan for Box-office) :

RRR Movie Japan Collections Week 1 ¥81.3M (8 days) Week 2 ¥72.2M Week 3 ¥65.4M Week 4 ¥45M Week 5 ¥50M Week 6 ¥48M Total ¥362M