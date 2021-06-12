RRR taking shelter under Malla Reddy!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is taking light of ‘disqualification petitions’ being filed by YSRCP with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his disqualification from the Lok Sabha on charges of ‘anti party activities.

The YSRCP on Friday filed a fresh petition with Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Raju’s disqualification.

However, Raju made light of YSRCP’s complaint. Reacting on YSRCP’s petition on Saturday, Raju said that it is not that easy for YSRCP to disqualify him from Lok Sabha.

Political circles are surprised over Raju’s confidence on this issue.

Raju reportedly is taking shelter under failed disqualification attempt of Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Malla Reddy won from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on TDP ticket in 2014. But he defected to TRS in 2015.

The TDP lodged several complaints with Speaker to disqualify him from Lok Sabha as per anti-defection law. But then Speaker ignored all these petitions though TDP was part on NDA government then and Speaker was from BJP.

Malla Reddy had officially joined TRS by meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his camp office. Despite this, the Speaker did not disqualify him.

In the case of Raju, he did not defect to any party. He is still continuing in YSRCP. He is only raising his voice against YSRCP leadership and AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy.

Raju is confident that Speaker cannot disqualify him from Lok Sabha just for criticising Jagan and if he does, he can question why Malla Reddy was spared when he joined another party and plans to fight a legal battle against his disqualification.

Malla Reddy continued as TDP MP even after joining TRS till December 2018.

Malla Reddy resigned to Lok Sabha on his own in December 2018 after he got elected as TRS MLA from Malkajgiri in December 2018 Assembly polls.

Raju is now reportedly taking shelter under the failed attempt of Malla Reddy’s disqualification.