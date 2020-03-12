RRR team heading to Pune

The team of RRR has been shooting in and around Hyderabad for some time. As per the latest news, after a small break, the new schedule of the film will commence in Pune. Both the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan will participate in the new schedule that will be shot in and around Pune. Special permissions are already acquired to shoot some important episodes for the film. SS Rajamouli has ample time to complete the shoot as the film’s release is pushed to 2021.

The makers predict that 80% of the film’s shoot is wrapped up and the entire shooting portion of RRR will be completed by May or June. Alia Bhatt is yet to join the sets of RRR. Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani will be seen in other pivotal roles in RRR. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR releases on January 8th, 2021 all over.