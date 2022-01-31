Rs 22cr link to BJP’s silence on Megha Krishna Reddy?

Megha Krishna Reddy’s ‘quid pro quo’ deals with Telangana special chief secretary, irrigation department Rajat Kumar, continue to be a topic of hot debate in political and bureaucratic circles in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While TPCC chief A.Revanth has written an open letter to Telangana CM KCR demanding an inquiry into the issue and immediate suspension of Rajat Kumar from the post, strangely the BJP is maintaining complete silence on this issue.

It’s the same BJP’s national and state leaders who accused KCR and his family members of indulging in huge corruption in Kaleshwaram project, the contract of which was awarded to Megha Krishna Reddy. But still, why BJP is maintaining silence on this issue?

Speculations are rife in political circles that there is a link pertaining to “The Prudent Electoral Trust” for BJP’s silence on this issue.

Prudent is among the largest electoral trusts in India with nearly over 90 per cent of all corporate donations to electoral trusts going into its kitty. Among the Trust’s major contributors are Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), Future Gaming and Hotel Services, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Phillips Carbon Black.

Prudent Trust is one of the BJP’s biggest funders since BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014-15.

In 2020-21, Prudent contributed Rs 209 crore to BJP and just Rs 2 crore to Congress.

Megha Krishna Reddy has contributed Rs 22 crore to Prudent Trust.

Against this backdrop, the BJP leadership does not want to trouble Megha Krishna Reddy, who is a major contributor to Trust, from where BJP receives maximum donations.