Superstar Mahesh Babu has also announced his arrival. The Superstar’s most-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be hitting the big screens on May 12th as Summer Special.

May 12th release means the movie will rule the box office for Summer holidays. As of now, no biggie is announced for May release and so, the ground is clear for Mahesh Babu’s rampage at the box office.

The teaser of the film released last year doubled the expectations on the film. The music promotions are starting from February 14th with the release of the first single. With the kind of form Thaman is in, the expectations are massive.

Parasuram Petla directs the film which has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.