Rs 4,000 crore and counting, still TRS has no edge?

The ruling TRS in Telangana is moving heaven and earth to win the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on October 30.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao removed Etela Rajender from his cabinet on May 2 this year.

Though Etela continued in TRS for more than a month even after his ouster, KCR did not consider him as his party man and deployed ministers Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalaka and Koppula Eshwar in Huzurabad constituency to gear party leaders and cadre in the constituency for bypoll.

The TRS ministers took charge of Huzurabad in May itself although Etela Rajender resigned to TRS and MLA post on June 12 and joined BJP subsequently.

Since May 2 till date, KCR released funds to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore to Huzurabad to lure voters and ensure TRS victory in the bypoll.

Of this, Rs 2,000 crore account for Dalit Bandhu scheme alone and the rest Rs 2,000 crore for the development of roads, bridges, drainage system, building community halls etc.

Despite spending Rs 4,000 crore in Huzurabad from May till October, the surveys commissioned by KCR on party’s prospects in bypoll reportedly indicate that TRS still lags behind BJP’s Etela Rajender.

However, KCR and TRS leaders are hopeful that the situation will change in the remaining 20 days time and TRS will gain upper hand over Etela and win bypoll.