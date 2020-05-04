Rs 5000 Cr burden on people due to Jagan liquor price hike: TDP

Liquor price hike is no doubt putting a heavy burden on people. Question is whether it is a proper time to punish people. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu says that except the YSR Congress Party, no other Government anywhere else had resorted to impose financial burdens on the people in this critical Coronavirus epidemic. The Jagan Reddy Government hiked liquor prices only under mounting pressure from distilleries who have paid huge commissions.

Ramakrishnudu says that the present price hike would amount to a burden of Rs. 5,000 Cr on the people. At a time when the public health was in serious danger, the AP Government was playing with the lives of the people without any commitment. This is not a right context for resorting to such arbitrary hikes of taxes. The TDP would categorically condemn the 25 per cent hike in liquor prices.

The Opposition Leader in Legislative Council reminded the Government that in a difficult time like this, it would be correct to take up relief measures and save the vulnerable people from falling victim to the killer virus. Already, arrack was flowing freely all over the state with the ruling party leaders themselves selling it through the volunteers. Spurious liquor sales would also pick up posing serious health risk to people.

Stating that liquor sales continued in violation of nationwide lockdown, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that sales were continued through backdoor in AP liquor shops. Earlier, there were reports of rats chewing at iron products but now, very strangely, rats were accused of drinking liquor under the present AP government.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that by hiking taxes, the YSRCP Government was taking back from the poor families double the amount compared to what meagre assistance it was providing them in the name of welfare. In the past one year, the people were suffering on account of hike in rates of RTC fares, current bills and sand prices. The liquor price hike was intended to squeeze blood out of poor families. Instead of safeguarding them, the Government was pushing poor people further into deeper trouble.

The former Minister said that while other states were giving nutritious food to enhance immunity of poor people to keep virus at bay, AP Government was bringing liquor shops within reach of poor families giving a double blow to them. The YSRCP had deceived the same people who had trusted its manifesto’s welfare programmes and gave a huge mandate. The price hike should be withdrawn immediately in the larger interests of the state.