Allu Aravind’s mega plan for Chiranjeevi?

Allu Aravind’s OTT platform Aha carried good expectations but it fell flat after delivering poor and routine content. With the lockdown period, the views for Aha have been satisfactory. But, Allu Aravind is well aware that they are miles behind when it comes to competing with digital giants like Amazon and Netflix. He is in plans to come up with strong content along with big-budget web series in the coming days to impress the audience. If the latest speculation is to be believed, Allu Aravind is in plans to approach Megastar Chiranjeevi soon after the lockdown gets lifted.

He asked a couple of directors to prepare scripts for web series to introduce Chiranjeevi into the digital space. Chiranjeevi himself revealed that he has no hesitation to make his web series debut if the content is appealing. Allu Aravind’s Aha will produce the web series if things fall in the right place. Chiranjeevi has lined up several projects and we have to wait to see if the top actor steps out for a web series or if he continues doing feature films.