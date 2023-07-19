Advertisement

The upcoming investigative drama HER Chapter 1 starring Ruhani Sharma has completed its censor formalities and the movie directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav received U/A certificate. A few objectionable dialogues are muted. Her is now all set for its theatrical release on the 21st of this month.

The movie produced by Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri under the banner Double Up Media stars Vikas Vasishta playing the male lead. The promotional material of the movie received a good response from all corners. Expectations indeed are quite high for the movie.

The movie has music by Pavan, cinematography by Vishnu Besi, and editing by Chanakya Toorupu.

The movie will release through Suresh Movies Film Distributors.