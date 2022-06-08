Runtime haunting Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani’s next film Ante Sundaraniki is releasing this Friday. The film is a rom-com that will appeal to youth. Vivek Athreya is the director and Nazriya is the leading lady. Ante Sundaraniki is carrying good expectations and the makers are pretty confident on the film. The runtime of the film is close to three hours which is haunting everyone. Being an urban rom-com, Ante Sundaraniki should be thoroughly impressive to impress the audience big time as the runtime is lengthy.

Ever since the final runtime is out, there are discussions going on that it would not be an ideal one for a film of such genre. Nani and Nazriya sounded extremely confident on the film’s success. Nani also revealed that there is a surprise element in the movie and the audience would get thrilled on screen. He also said that the runtime of Ante Sundaraniki is not a barrier. The advance sales for the film are decent. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and all the deals for Ante Sundaraniki are closed long ago. Vivek Sagar composed the music and background score for this romantic entertainer.