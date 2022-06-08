Rana Daggubati unveiled Title and concept poster of Maya Petika

The makers behind Thank You Brother, which starred Anasuya Bharadwaj, Viraj Aswin, Anish Kuruvilla, and a stellar cast. The film was directed by Ramesh Raparthy. This talented crew is ready to take audiences on another crazy journey with their second production.

Rana Daggubati, a talented hero, unveiled a concept poster for this intriguing project with a title. The film titled Maya Petika is gaining steam. After seeing the brilliant poster, the anticipation intensified.

The minimal shooting set at down, a mountain with location symbols, and a mobile in the centre of the poster that includes the title of the film and also reveals that the plot is linked to smartphone in the poster. A monkey and love couple on opposite sides of a building. Everyone’s interest was peaked by the poster, and everyone is eager to learn more about the project, which will be announced later.

The project is being produced by Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy under the banner of Just Ordinary Entertainment.

Guna Balasubramanian is in charge of the soundtrack. Suresh Ragutu is in charge of the camera.