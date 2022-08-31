Sack Telangana health minister for surgery deaths, demands Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has demanded the dismissal of Health Minister T. Harish Rao from the state Cabinet over the death of four women at a family planning surgery camp in Ranga Reddy district.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy termed the deaths as ‘murder’ by the government and wondered how 34 women belonging to poor families were operated upon at the camp.

Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, on Wednesday called on some women who are undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for complications following surgery.

After the death of four women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a family planning surgery camp in Ranga Reddy district, authorities shifted the remaining 30 women to different hospitals for treatment.

Thirteen women were admitted to Apollo Hospital and the remaining 17 were shifted to government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

The four women died due to complications after undergoing DPL at the female sterilisation camp conducted on August 25 at Civil Hospital at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.

They complained of acute gastroenteritis and died while undergoing treatment. Two deaths each were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy said that Harish Rao was entrusted with the health portfolio because of his ‘efficiency’, but such an incident took place when he is heading the health department.

The Congress leader described the suspension of officials as an eyewash and demanded that criminal cases be booked against them.

Reddy said the Congress will take up an intensive campaign on behalf of the victims and will lodge a complaint with the National Commission for Women.

He ridiculed the claims by the ruling TRS that government hospitals in the state are providing services at par with the corporate hospitals.

“If this is true, why have these women been admitted to corporate hospitals for treatment,” he asked.