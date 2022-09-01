Megastar takes a dig on Himself

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the Chief Guest for the pre-release event of First Day First Show. “There is a doubt that the film industry is struggling after the pandemic and the audience are not much interested to watch films in theatres. There is no change in the mindset of the audience. They are watching the films on OTT platforms and in their smartphones. This is true. They are very much interested to watch the films in theatres provided if the content is good. If the content is not impressive, the film falls flat on the second day. Even my film is not an exception” told Chiranjeevi.

“Content is the major factor. If the content is not good, the films are badly rejected. Even my film is not spared. Movies like Bimibsara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 are the examples that the audience are watching good content in theatres” told Megastar. He made these comments about his previous disaster film Acharya which was badly rejected by the audience. Megastar’s next film is God Father and the film is announced for Dasara release this year.