How much did Aamir Khan lose through Laal Singh Chaddha?

Laal Singh Chaddha will remain as a huge embarrassment for Aamir Khan and his team. The film failed to collect minimum numbers at the box-office. Aamir Khan spent close to four years on the film that is made on a budget of Rs 180 crores. Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions produced the film jointly. Aamir Khan charged Rs 50 crores for the film apart from the profits. With the film leaving the makers in huge losses, Aamir Khan decided to return back his complete remuneration.

Viacom 18 Studios will settle with minimum losses after Aamir Khan returns his remuneration. Aamir Khan will get nothing for his four years of work. The actor usually shares profits from the film and he makes big amount through his projects. For the first time, Aamir Khan’s film lost big money and the actor has now decided to return back his remuneration. Aamir Khan is yet to decide on his next film for now.