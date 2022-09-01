Pawan Kalyan to celebrate his birthday with Ippatam villagers

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had decided to celebrate his 54th birthday in the midst of his party activists and the people of Ippatam village near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. He would join the celebrations at 10.30 in the morning on September 2.

The Jana Sena chief would also hand over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the village panchayat during his birthday celebrations. The money was promised to the village panchayat by Pawan Kalyan in March this year during the party’s plenary.

Pawan Kalyan had announced this contribution as the villagers have offered him their agriculture fields to hold the party plenary. The villagers have allowed the party to use their agriculture fields for the event despite the damage caused to some of their standing crops.

Having promised the funds for the village in March 2022, the Jana Sena chief is giving them the cheque in September marking his birthday. The Jana Sena chief had asked the people of the Ippatam village to visit the Jana Sena party office at Mangalagiri on the day and join the celebrations and receive the cheque.

Pawan Kalyan had also asked the party activists to attend the birthday celebrations and handing over of the Rs 50 lakh cheque to the Ippatam village panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena party leadership is making arrangements to receive the Ippatam villagers and the party workers. The party is expecting a huge turnout of the activists from across the state to greet the party chief.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to be available for the party activists in the party office from morning to the evening on September 2, the party sources said.