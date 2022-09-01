Puri Jagannadh’s crucial meeting on Liger

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is trolled and criticized like never before in his career. His recent offering Liger is a massive dud and the distributors lost big amounts on the film. Puri and Vijay expected that the film would rake massive numbers in its final run. With the asking stakes high, some of the buyers backed out. Warangal Srinu bought the film for Nizam region and he is staring at huge losses. Some of the regions in Andhra are released on an advance basis. Puri Jagannadh will have to compensate and repay the advances for the buyers.

Dil Raju and NV Prasad already met Puri Jagannadh and informed him about the same. Puri Jagannadh will meet the buyers next week and will refund the lost amount for some of the regions where the film was released on an advance basis. The film’s financiers Shobhan and others too kept hold of some of the regions and released the film on an advance basis. Puri and his team have pocketed close to Rs 60 crores and they will have to shell out the majority of this amount to compensate for the losses of Liger. The film would not be a loss venture for Puri Jagannadh and Charmme but they will have to repay back to the buyers from the profits.