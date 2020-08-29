Sadak 2 named as worst rated film on IMDB

Sadak 2 has been facing the heat ever since the film was announced for release. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens targeted Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt who turned out to be the face of promoting nepotism in the film industry. Right from the posters to the teaser and the trailer, everything of Sadak 2 received huge negative response. Sadak 2 trailer is the second worst rated trailer in the history of world cinema. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and the film has been badly rejected by the audience.

Sadak 2 is one of the most boring films of the year till date. What’s more shocking are the ratings on IMDB. Sadak 2 is the worst-rated film on IMDB with a score of 1.1. Even the reviews for Sadak 2 are horrible as most of them wanted the audience to skip even watching the film on digital platform. Sadak 2 is the sequel for 1991 classic Sadak. Mahesh Bhatt is the director and Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles.