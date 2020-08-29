Jana Sena to file pro-Amaravati counter in High Court

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has taken a decision to stand firm by the side of farmers who gave their lands for the construction of Amaravati Capital. He talked to his party leaders and decided that a counter shall be filed in the AP High Court in favour of completing the already started constructions in Amaravati. He told his party leaders that they should collectively stand in support of Amaravati farmers till the last.

Pawan Kalyan held a teleconference with his party important leaders today and took the decision. Senani’s decision came as a big relief for the farmers and agiators who have been holding protests for nearly 260 days. Pawan asserted that no injustice should be done to the farmers under any circumstances. This has been the stand of Jana Sena since the beginning. All the other leaders agreed with Senani’s stand and the decision was unanimously taken.

Now, it became a matter of political curiosity as to how a section of the BJP AP and Delhi leaders would take the latest standard of Senani. It’s not clear yet what the BJP would officially submit to the court about its stand. Analysts say that the advance decision taken by Pawan Kalyan would certainly bring some pressure on the BJP. Already, they had an understatement to consult mutually on all major political policies.