Surendar Reddy’s commercial entertainer for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan turned a signing spree and he is already busy with three back to back films. Some other projects are under the pipeline. Syeraa fame Surendar Reddy has been holding talks with Pawan Kalyan from some time and he is said to have locked a commercial entertainer for Pawan Kalyan. Surendar Reddy worked with Vakkantham Vamsi for several projects and the duo developed an interesting script.

Vakkantham Vamsi penned the story and Surendar Reddy along with Vamsi developed the complete script recently. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments will produce the film which will start rolling in 2022 once Pawan Kalyan is done with his current commitments. Pawan Kalyan will complete Vakeel Saab and will move to Krish’s film after which he will work with Harish Shankar. Surendar Reddy in this while will complete Akhil’s project that will roll next year.