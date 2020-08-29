Dil Raju reviving his old directors

Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations introduced a bunch of directors like Sukumar, Boyapati Srinu, Bhaskar, Vamshi Paidipally, Srikanth Addala and Venu Sriram. Some of them emerged as the top directors of Telugu cinema. Some of the directors like Anil Ravipudi and Vamshi Paidipally have been working for Dil Raju while directors like Sukumar and Boyapati Srinu never worked for the production house after they established themselves.

Dil Raju during the lockdown met Sukumar and Boyapati Srinu separately. Both these directors decided to work with Dil Raju again. The basic plots are said to be ready and the projects will be finalized after they complete their current commitments. Boyapati Srinu will work with Dil Raju right after he completes Balakrishna’s project. Sukumar has a bunch of commitments and he may not do a film for Sri Venkateswara Creations anytime soon.