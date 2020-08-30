AP rice card holders to get Rs 584 Cr for YSR Bheema

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going all out in implementation of cash transfer welfare schemes to benefit the weaker sections. Despite allegations of politicisation in these schemes, the Chief Minister is going ahead at full speed. Now, Mr. Jagan Reddy is extending his Government’s helping hand to the poor families by fully taking responsibility for implementing the accident insurance scheme. This became necessary because of the Central Government’s withdrawal from the same recently.

As a result, all the rice card holders will become eligible for the YSR Bheema scheme. The AP Government would have to spend Rs. 584 Cr annually. The scheme is mostly aimed at benefiting the poor families in times of adversities. There are over 1.5 lakh poor families having rice cards in the State and the scheme will benefit the dependents on these cards.

As per the scheme, the family of an insured person between 18 and 50 years will get Rs. 2 lakh in the event of his or her natural death. If it is an accidental death or permanent disability, Rs. 5 lakh would be paid. In respect of persons aged 51 to 70 years, Rs. 3 lakh would be paid to the victim’s family.

The AP Government has opened separate call centres in each district to implement this scheme effectively.