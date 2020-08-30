Kangana Ranaut speaks about drug mafia in Bollywood

With the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput investigated in the drug angle, there are discussions about the usage of drugs in Bollywood. Sensational actress Kangana Ranaut who is always miles forward in digging out the facts recollected a series of incidents during her recent interview with a tv channel. The actress said that 99% of Bollywood consume drugs. She said most of them are powerful and their names never made it to the news.

“At some point of time, everyone consumed drugs. Some of them just take it like water and several actors have been admitted to hospitals but this news never stepped out. They start with a drink and they go with the drugs. I have clearly seen how vulgar these drug parties end up. Even several governments helped Bollywood drug mafia. I dated one of the top stars who consumed drugs at parties abroad. He was hospitalized for the overdose of drugs and his family tried to put me behind the bars” said Kangana during her interview with Republic TV.

“In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, everyone including the cops knew the truth. Why just a coronavirus test, every actor should be tested for drugs. In Sushant’s case, Rhea is just a pawn and who empowered Rhea is the need of the hour. She might have used him for money or to get films but there are big heads behind Sushant’s case” concluded Kangana Ranaut.