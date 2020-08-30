Bhumana’s a political reply to Deodhar on Varavara issue

BJP AP Incharge Sunil Deodhar created a sensation by criticising AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the letter writing by YCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Now, Bhumana wrote another letter this time to Sunil Deodhar himself clarifying the reasons for his plea for giving relief to the arrested Naxalites idealogue Varavara Rao. Bhumana asked Deodhar not to link this issue to CM Jagan and not to give any political colour to it.

Bhumana told Deodhar the reasons why he chose to write letter to the Vice President. He clarified that himself, Venkaiah Naidu and Varavara Rao spent some days together in jail over 46 years ago. It was with that personal level rapport that he wrote that letter. Bhumana said that his intention was not to support a person who was part of a conspiracy against the life of Prime Minister Modi.

MLA Bhumana told Deodhar that his Twitter comments had pained him greatly. All that Bhumana tried to say wasn’t that there was political interference involved in his letter to the Vice President. The timing of Bhumana letter was indeed hurting considering the fact that the Central Government was struggling hard to fight Coronavirus and financial crisis. It had eventually led to the BJP taking a serious view while the YCP being forced to go on the defensive.