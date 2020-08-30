One more surprise coming for Pawan Kalyan’s fans

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday on September 2nd and the second motion poster of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab will be unveiled on the occasion. Pawan Kalyan has films lined up with Krish and Harish Shankar that will roll next year once Pawan is done with the shoot of Vakeel Saab. As per the latest news, Harish Shankar is in plans to unveil the title of his next with Pawan Kalyan on September 2nd. Even the heroine’s name is expected to be out along with the announcement.

Harish Shankar is already done with the script and he is waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan. The film is an out and out commercial caper and Powerstar fans are all excited about this project. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film will hit the screens in 2022. Pawan Kalyan will also be shooting for a periodic drama in the direction of Krish that will start soon.