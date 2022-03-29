Sai Dharam Tej is back, given royal reception on sets

Advertisement

Down for months after he suffered serious injuries in a road mishap late last year, just days ahead of the release of Republic, Sai Dharam Tej has recuperated from it and has commenced shooting for his next flick.

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B on Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings banners, the thriller is directed by Karthik Dandu. Shamdat Sainudeen will take care of the cinematography.

The movie got an auspicious kickstart with muhurath on Monday and everyone present on the sets gave a warm welcome to SDT. Deeply touched by the gesture, the actor thanked one and all.

In a recent video statement, the actor thanked everyone who prayed for his speedy reocovery and wished him on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He also thanked his staff members who supported him in big way.

The actor then passed on an important awareness message to all bike-riders. Showing the helmet that saved him, he said, “I am now alive and speaking with you thanks to this. Don’t forget to wear headgear whenever you go somewhere on bike, even if it is your next stret. Love you all, Jai Hind.”