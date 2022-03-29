Naveen Polishetty’s Voiceover For Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu is making her comeback in Tollywood with the upcoming bounty hunting movie Mishan Impossible directed by Swaroop RSJ. The film’s story revolves around three innocent kids who are on a mission to capture Mafia Don Dawood Ibrahim to earn quick money.

Director Swaroop has zeroed in on his first film’s hero Naveen Polishetty to give voiceover for the movie. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Naveen is going to make the narrative much more interesting with his voiceover.

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty will be seen in a special role in the movie produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. The film is all set for release on April 1st.